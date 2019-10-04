African e-health startups invited to apply for global programme

The UK-Israel Tech Hub has invited e-health startups from Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria to take part in the TeXchange 2020: Healthcare Innovation programme, which will bring stakeholders together to exchange ideas, share learnings, and gain exposure to the UK market.

Since 2013, the TeXchange programme has exposed British businesses to some of the world’s brightest innovators whilst opening the UK market to forward-thinking startups. Previous themes have included retail, fintech, and smart cities.

The 2020 edition of the programme will focus on healthcare, exploring new technologies’ impact on the critical sector. Also open to Indian startups, TeXchange is an immersive three-day programme that offers participants direct access to the UK’s top healthcare corporate and government agencies through public events, meet-ups and presentations.

Key stakeholders involved include healthcare startups, British healthcare companies, and leading UK service providers and intermediaries. UK partners for 2020 include NHSX, Axa Insurance, Boots, Astrazeneca, Centrica, Pfizer, and LSX, and the programme will focus on areas such as AI and big data in healthcare, early detection of diseases, population health, telemedicine, and diagnostics.

One startup from each of India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya will be selected to join the Israel delegation to the UK in the first week of February 2020. Applications are open here and close on October 11.