African ed-tech startups invited to apply for Injini incubation programme

African ed-tech startups can now apply for the fourth cohort of Injini’s incubation programme, which offers selected companies access to advisory services and ZAR100,000 (US$6,800) in grant funding.

Injini, the specialised ed-tech incubator of the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi), runs in partnership with the UBS Optimus Foundation, the Southern Africa Innovation Support Programme (SAIS) and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and will be supporting up to eight high-potential startups.

The programme runs from March until August 2020, with selected ventures getting access to ZAR100,000 (US$6,800) in grant funding, which will be dispersed in three tranches over the duration of the programme contingent on their ability to meet pre-defined performance and participation expectations. They will also be eligible for follow-on equity investment of up to ZAR1 million (US$68,000).

Selected teams will have the opportunity to attend tailored business workshops and one-on-ones with subject matter experts, engage with the Injini team and its network of mentors and coaches in ed-tech, education, business and technology, and receive a series of customised research and data insights prepared for and with them.

Applications close on December 10.

