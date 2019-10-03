African proptech startups to benefit from continent-wide association

Startups in the property sector are set to benefit from the launch of Proptech Africa, a continent-wide association to encourage the growth of the space.

Launched this week in Johannesburg, Proptech Africa is intended to connect the proptech ecosystem in order to create meaningful interactions and relationships.

Co-founded by property expert Kevin Teeroovengadum, iShack Ventures managing director Wayne Berger and Divercity Property Solutions founder Sean Godoy, the latter two also being the founders of the SA Proptech Association, Proptech Africa will host events in Nairobi, Lagos, and Mauritius over the next year. It will also assist startups in the sector in more tangible ways.

“We are seeing incredible proptech ideas being conceived by the younger generation across the continent. We’re excited to see what’s happening on the ground and to help support Africa’s future tech giants,” said Teeroovengadum.

“We will meet with proptechs on the ground, and even provide support and guidance to them by, for example, opening doors for funding. Proptech Africa will also help enable collaboration among the continent’s proptechs, as well as providing a platform for them to exchange information, experiences, and present ideas, among many more activities.”

The association has also launched its own app, which has an African proptech startup directory that is free for startups to list on. Available on Android and iOS, the app will allow listed startups to be found by industry players looking for relevant solutions for their real estate business.

The self-funded, non-profit association believes it can contribute to a booming African proptech space in the years to come.

“Similar to the surging adoption of mobile phones across Africa and the rise of mobile money, proptech will deliver another major wave of tech innovation across the continent – especially at a time when more institutional-led investments are flowing into Africa’s real-estate sector,” said Teeroovengadum.

