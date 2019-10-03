Applications open for $5k The Leap global pitch competition

Global online entrepreneurship ecosystem Bridge for Billions has launched its The Leap Pitch Challenge, which will give startups the chance to win US$5,000 in seed capital.

Bridge for Billions runs online incubation programmes, and has already helped over 900 entrepreneurs in 59 countries to launch their businesses.

It is now launching The Leap Pitch Challenge, which will give all entrepreneurs who have completed The Leap incubation programme a chance to win US$5,000 in seed capital to take their business ideas to the next stage.

Participants will pitch online in front of a jury of professionals and a global audience on October 29, and also have the chance to pitch their idea in a dedicated masterclass session to prepare them for the competition and learn how to pitch better. Aside from the cash, the winner will gain global media visibility, as well as investment readiness consulting from Bridge for Billions partner Volition.

“Access to innovation support has become a luxury, which is why our main motivation is to unlock opportunity for those who wish to generate a change. The Leap Pitch Challenge is doing just that, while contributing to building a bigger, more inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Pablo Santaeufemia, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at Bridge for Billions.

