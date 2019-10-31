Applications open for Namibian leg of Seedstars World competition

Namibia-based tech startups have until Sunday, November 30 to apply for the Windhoek leg of the global US$500,000 Seedstars World competition.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia, Malawi, Cameroon, Mauritius, Uganda, Libya, Zimbabwe, and Ivory Coast, and holds its Namibian event on November 14.

The event will see around 10 startups chosen to pitch. Startups need to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction.

Aside from representing Namibia at the global final next year, the winning startup will also head to Johannesburg, South Africa for the Seedstars Africa Summit in December and gain access to a three-month investment readiness programme.

Applications are open here until October 30.