Applications open for Seedstars event in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast-based tech startups have until tomorrow (October 11) to apply for the local leg of the global US$500,000 Seedstars World competition.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cape Verde, and holds its Ivorian event in Abidjan on October 25, which will see eight startups chosen to pitch. Startups need to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction.

Applications are open here for the event until tomorrow, while Seedstars has also partnered Orange Fab Ivory Coast, a growth accelerator programme, to bring the five of Orange’s local startups along to pitch as well.