Applications open for UN-backed Zambian fintech accelerator

Zambian fintech startups have been invited to apply for the FinTech4U Accelerator Programme, which offers prototype funding and access to mentors and business support.

Launched via a partnership between the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and Lusaka-based incubator BongoHive, the FinTech4U Accelerator Programme is aimed at Zambian fintech startups that are fewer than three years old and have the potential to scale significantly and boost financial inclusion.

The six-month programme, which is broken up into three months of dedicated programme and three more of business support, will provide successful applicants with US$3,000 in prototype funding and access to co-working space at BongoHive.

They will also be matched with dedicated mentors and provided with assistance in areas such as legal and accounting in a bid to help them grow and provide more people with access to financial services.

The programme will run between January and April 2020, with applications closing on November 1.

