Disrupt Africa to again power Africa Startup Summit in Kigali

Disrupt Africa has reprised its partnership with the continent’s leading tech conference Africa Tech Summit Kigali to hold a two-day startup-specific event showcasing Africa’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The second edition of the Africa Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent in Kigali, Rwanda, on February 4-6, to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.

The focus of the summit is on encouraging collaboration, with the aim of accelerating the development of Africa’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, and connecting startups, investors, and corporates.

Last year’s event, with key sponsors such as the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, Microsoft and Merck Accelerator, welcomed hundreds of attendees and dozens of speakers at 55 sessions. Ten startups from across the continent also showcased their products and services to the audience while taking part in the first edition of Pitch Live.

Pitch Live returns to Africa Startup Summit in 2020, alongside a schedule of engaging keynote speeches and interactive panel discussions, as well as workshops, break-out dig-deeps, an investor deal room, and a range of networking events. An expo area for startups, investors, and those wishing to connect with the ecosystem will be in operation throughout the event.

“After the success of last year’s partnership with Africa Tech Summit, we are delighted to again join forces to power Africa Startup Summit in Kigali next year. We have only received positive feedback from the first edition, and look forward to an even more impactful 2020, connecting even more startups with potential investors, corporate partners and customers,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“We’re excited to be full steam ahead on creating the next edition of Africa Startup Summit for the continent’s entrepreneur and investor communities. We look forward to offering three days packed with insightful discussions, startup showcases, hands-on problem-solving, and valuable networking opportunities once again. We hope to see you there!” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“Africa Tech Summit is delighted to work with Disrupt Africa again on delivering cutting edge insights and investment opportunities from across the continent at the Africa Startup Summit. Last year’s summit featured over 200 speakers and brought together more than 500 decision makers delivering business, investment and connections for 345 companies. The 2020 edition will also feature the Future Summit and the Money & Blockchain Summit – running alongside the Startup Summit – providing a cross-sectional view of new technologies and opportunities across Africa,” said Africa Tech Summit Kigali co-founder Andrew Fassnidge.

Super early bird registration for Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 is now open here.Further information and sponsorship and expo enquiries can be submitted here, or email Gabriella on gabriella@disrupt-africa.com, or Tom on tom@disrupt-africa.com.