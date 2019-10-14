E-health startup Ocliya wins Seedstars event in Malawi

E-health Ocliya has been named winner of the Tunisian leg of the global Seedstars World competition, booking its spot at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde and Tunisia, and held its Malawian event last week.

The local winner was e-health startup Ocliya, which will now go on to represent Malawi at next year’s final, and will also attend the MENA regional summit in Morocco in December.

The startup offers three major services – providing online medical consultations and remote monitoring to patients, helping patients find and book medical practitioners, and allowing clients to book home-based healthcare. It has so far served over 250 people but plans to scale significantly in the coming year.

