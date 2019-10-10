E-sports startup wins Seedstars Tunisian leg

E-sports startup Seemba has been named winner of the Tunisian leg of the global Seedstars World competition, booking its spot at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cape Verde, and held its Tunisian round at RedStart Accelerator earlier this week.

The local winner was Seemba, MENA’s first e-sports tournament system. The startup will now go on to represent Tunisia at next year’s final, and will also attend the MENA regional summit in Morocco in December.

In second place came digital repairs marketplace TrustiT, while third place was taken by Branper, which helps companies to reduce customer care investment.

