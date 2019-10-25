Ed-tech startup named winner of Seedstars event in Libya

Ed-tech startup iStudy has been named winner of the Libyan event of the global Seedstars World competition, booking a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia, Malawi, Cameroon, Mauritius and Uganda, and held its Tripoli round at the Radisson Blu Hotel last weekend.

Nine seed-stage startups pitched in front of a local jury panel for a place in the final, with ed-tech startup iStudy named overall winner. The startup has developed a mobile application that helps parents monitor the progress made by their children at school.

Aside from its spot at the global final next year, iStudy also wins the chance to represent Libya at the Seedstars MENA regional summit in Casablanca in December.

Second place went to agri-tech startup Cling for its solar-powered device that helps farmers measure things like air humidity, soil moisture and temperature, while e-health startups Speetar and Alhakim Allebi were joint-third.

