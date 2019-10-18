Edu-tainment startup named winner of Seedstars event in Mauritius

Edu-tainment startup Eco Warriors has been named winner of the Mauritian leg of the global Seedstars World competition, booking its spot at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia, Malawi and Cameroon, and held its Mauritian event last week at Turbine.

Eight startups pitched at the event, with judges declaring Eco Warriors the winner. The startup has developed an ecology-focused educational mobile game and comic book under the patronage of UNESCO, and will now have the chance to pitch at the global final in Switzerland next year.

Eco Warriors also books a ticket to the Seedstars Africa regional summit in Johannesburg in December, and receives three months of access to an investment readiness programme.

SME financing solution FundKiss was second, while AVR Plato Technology, a startup focused on expanding the use of augmented and virtual reality in classrooms across Africa, came third.

