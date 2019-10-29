Egyptian, Nigerian entrepreneurs selected to join Endeavor network

Three Egyptian and two Nigerian entrepreneurs have been selected to join the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help them scale their businesses.

The Endeavor initiative, which launched in Nigeria and Kenya last year, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years, including some earlier this month, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

The organisation selected 24 high-impact entrepreneurs leading 16 companies from 12 markets at its 91st International Selection Panel (ISP) in Istanbul, Turkey, last week, meaning it now supports 1,992 entrepreneurs leading 1,243 companies in more than 35 markets around the world.

Over the course of the three-day event, panelists drawn from Endeavor’s extensive network of board members, mentors, supporters, and experienced Endeavor entrepreneurs, interviewed candidates about their businesses, evaluating them on their potential for high-impact growth, and deliberating on which candidates should be selected. Panelists must vote unanimously for a candidate to become an Endeavor entrepreneur.

Among those selected were Karim Khorshed, who runs Egyptian cloud communication platform Cequens, and Omar Gabr and Moataz Soliman of Egyptian startup Instabug, which helps mobile developers communicate with their users, collaborate with their teams and build better quality apps.

The two Nigerians selected were Chijioke Dozie and Ngozi Dozie, co-founders of Nigerian fintech startup Carbon, which analyses a consumer’s digital footprint to assess credit-worthiness and provide short term, unsecured loans.

As Endeavor entrepreneurs, these entrepreneurs now gain access to comprehensive customised services, including introductions to local and international business mentors and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

