Founders of Kenyan startup Copia join global Endeavor network

The three co-founders of Kenyan e-commerce startup have been selected to join the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help them scale their businesses.

The Endeavor initiative, which launched in Nigeria and Kenya last year, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

Endeavor selected 37 high-impact entrepreneurs leading 21 companies from 15 markets at its 90th International Selection Panel (ISP) in Atlanta, United States (US), late last month, which was the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process.

Over the course of the three-day event, panelists drawn from Endeavor’s extensive network of board members, mentors, supporters, and experienced Endeavor entrepreneurs, interviewed candidates about their businesses, evaluating them on their potential for high-impact growth, and deliberating on which candidates should be selected. Panelists must vote unanimously for a candidate to become an Endeavor entrepreneur.

Tim Steel, Crispin Murira and Tracey Turner, co-founders of Copia, emerged successfully from the process to become the latest Africa-focused entrepreneurs to join the network. Copia allows underserved consumers to access the formal retail system via a network of digitally-enabled agents located close to their homes, and raised a US$2 million funding round earlier this year.

As Endeavor entrepreneurs, the three now gain access to comprehensive customised services, including introductions to local and international business mentors and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

Endeavor now supports 1,967 entrepreneurs leading 1,227 companies in 35 markets around the world.

