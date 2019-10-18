Global accounting accelerator seeks innovative fintech startups

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and CPA.com have opened applications for their joint startup accelerator programme, which focuses on innovation in accounting, finance and regulatory technology.

Launched in 2017, the accelerator has attracted interest from early-stage companies in 14 countries, with successful applicants able to tap into the expertise of the senior leadership of both the association and CPA.com, as well as an accomplished advisory group with diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship, accounting and finance.

They will also gain access to certified public accountants (CPA) firm leaders, chartered global management accountants (CGMAs) in major companies, and other influencers within the profession. In addition, they can qualify for up to US$25,000 in funding.

“We offer deep insight into the rapidly changing dynamics of the accounting profession for participants in the accelerator,” said Lawson Carmichael, chief operating officer of the association. “In turn, we understand that innovation in the profession can come from all sources and we want to embrace and support change and better quality.”

The startup accelerator programme is open to startups worldwide, though applicants need to be at seed or pre-Series A stage, with a working product or service focused on accounting technology or regulatory technology solutions.

Applications for the latest accelerator class close on November 30, with selections to be made by early 2020.

