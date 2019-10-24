Joburg-based Tshimologong Precinct opens applications for high-impact accelerator

The Johannesburg-based Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has opened applications for this year’s Techaccel Programme, a high-impact accelerator designed for growth-stage startups.

Tshimologong is looking for black-owned businesses with annual turnover of between ZAR120,000 (US$8,000) and ZAR50 million (US$3.3 million) to apply for the programme, which was created to enable the development of growth-stage tech startups using a bootcamp format that will run over five weeks.

Beginning in February 2020, the programme will also focus on helping startups improve their skills and overall business efficiency so that each can focus on the most important aspects of growing its venture.

It will culminate in an investment proposal and pitch, with the winning participants earning investment of up to ZAR500,000 (US$33,000) in required products and services.

“Not only does the TechAccel Programme provide business development support; it also produces tangible results by enabling promising startups to become larger, more successful and more sustainable. The programme unlocks real opportunities for startups to accelerate their growth and we look forward to working with the next group of exceptional tech businesses,” said Lesley Williams, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

Applications are open here until November 15.