Katapult Accelerator is hunting for top-notch African startups to join their next programme starting in March 2020

Katapult Accelerator is looking for early-stage startups that are using exponential technology to help solve social and environmental challenges. Their accelerator programme kicks off in March 2020 in Oslo, Norway, and startups from across Africa are now invited to apply for their 5th cohort.

To date, Katapult has invested in 46 companies from 26 different countries worldwide. 14 out of those 46 companies are operating in Africa – including exciting and successful companies like the Tunisian based company Think.it, the Egypt-based company PraxiLabs, the two Kenya-based companies SkyGarden and FinAccess, and the Nigeria-based company RxAll.

Selected companies receive up to US $150,000 investment, receive hands-on support, and get mentorship from a pool of 200+ tech leaders, impact investors, industry experts, serial entrepreneurs and others. At the end of the 3 months program, the startups have refined their vision, strategy, impact orientation, growth marketing, and business model – before they present to hundreds of investors at the Katapult Accelerator Demo Day.

Katapult Accelerator is ranked highest in the Nordics and among the top 100 accelerators globally by Crunchbase. With an acceptance rate of 0.6% it brings the world’s best impact startups together with a global pool of mentors and investors, combined with a unique European and Nordic touch.

“Oslo is the perfect place to bring together companies that can solve global challenges by using exponential technology. Norway is an open, egalitarian society where trust and consideration for others are fundamental values. In this context we decided to pursue impact investments within the startup ecosystem. Katapult Accelerator shows that you can build financial value and have a positive impact, and we are looking forward to welcoming global companies who share this vision to our shores,” says Haakon Brunell, Managing Partner and co-founder of Katapult Accelerator.