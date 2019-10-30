Kenya’s Moringa School raises funding round for regional expansion

Kenya’s Moringa School, a technology learning accelerator, has raised funding from DOB Equity for regional expansion and to build out its tech platform.

Founded in Nairobi in 2014, Moringa School offers an intensive tech education programme designed to equip students with the right skillset to enter the job market.

Since its launch, the school has trained over 1,800 students from across East Africa, with over 89 per cent of its students finding a job within three months of graduation at above average starting salary.

It has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from DOB Equity, a leading Dutch family-backed impact investor in East Africa, which will be used for regional expansion and strengthening of its technical platform.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our quality and students served in partnership with DOB. We are looking forward to drawing on DOB’s experience in East Africa, as we build new market-aligned courses and expand our offerings to students in Kenya,” said Audrey Cheng, founder and managing director of Moringa School.

“Currently, Moringa has served students in Kenya from over 10 countries in Africa and is also looking forward to increasing access to our courses for students from other countries.”

DOB Equity chief executive officer (CEO) Brigit van Dijk – van de Reijt explained the investment by saying Kenya’s high youth unemployment and lag in vocational and technical skills meant there was a huge opportunity to plug this skills gap by better training tech talent to fit the growing market needs.

“The increasing global demand for tech talent, together with Africa’s rapidly rising youth population, makes this opportunity even more pressing,” she said.

