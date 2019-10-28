Mastercard Foundation wants to help scale African ed-tech startups

The Mastercard Foundation Regional Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT wants to help scale African ed-tech products with the potential to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the continent.

The Mastercard Foundation centre is seeking innovative growth-stage businesses to submit their solutions through a Request for Proposals for an opportunity to scale their ventures and improve access to quality education.

Specifically, it is looking for solutions that enhance and increase accessibility and affordability of professional development for in-service school teachers, and create and deliver enriched learning content that improves quality, relevance and accessibility to both in-school and out-of-school secondary school learners.

The Mastercard Foundation has designed a support package that will enable selected businesses to increase their reach, sustainability and impact, with the Centre partnering companies for a 12-month journey of support that will see them receive access to coaching and mentorship as well as financial assistance.

Selected ed-tech startups will also have the chance to collaborate with the public sector and validate their solutions with the potential to pilot in school networks throughout the Mastercard Foundation’s anchor countries of Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Applicants must be registered, Africa-based companies that are at least two years old, post-product and with potential to scale. Applications close on November 15, with final selection of applicants announced on December 16.

“We’re counting on you – the entrepreneurs who have been on-the-ground and understand the most serious challenges better than most – to change the trajectory of education in Africa. With the support of the centre and our network of public and private stakeholders, we hope to help you scale your solution and get it in the hands of the learners and teachers who need it most,” the Mastercard Foundation said.

