MBTN Africa Innovation Accelerator wants to scale high-impact ventures

Applications are open for the MBTN Africa Innovation Accelerator programme, which aims to identify, support and fund the next generation of tech startups solving problems on the continent.

The MBTN programme supports entrepreneurs with a strong purpose and high impact by providing them with access to the African startup ecosystem, industry specialists, corporate partners, talent, capital and coaching.​

“We’re interested in startups that are creating the future of Africa’s development story, using promising new technologies to make a positive impact,” the organisers said.

It is seeking entrepreneurs with domain expertise that have developed deep tech solutions to pressing African problems, and aims to connect selected startups with markets, expertise and capital.

Selected startups will receive training and mentorship, as well as the chance to pitch to investors, attend industry events and join an alumni programme.

Applications close on October 31, with the 2.5-month programme beginning in January.

