Med Angels to link Mediterranean investor networks, including North Africa’s

Med Angels, the first Mediterranean-wide network of angel networks, has launched, aimed at linking investor groups in a host of countries, including those in North Africa.

The launch of Med Angels took place at the Techne Summit in Alexandria, Egypt earlier this week, with the organisation founded by Egyptian investor Tarek El Kady, also founder of the event and Alex Angels.

Med Angels will gather multi-country angel investment networks, as well as regional enablers, funds and diaspora investors, from Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt, as well as France, Spain, Greece, Lebanon, Slovenia and Croatia.

“The establishment of a Mediterranean Angel Investment Network is crucial to fill the gap in seed funding not only in each individual country, but across 21 countries of the Mediterranean Sea. Building a network of trust that promotes cross border investment through syndication is very much needed and will strongly connect Africa with Europe and the Middle East,” El Kady said.

