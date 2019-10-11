Meet the 11 startups pitching today at Seedstars Douala

Eleven startups will today (October 11) pitch at the local Seedstars World event in Douala, Cameroon for a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, and Tunisia, and holds its Cameroonian leg at ActivSpaces today.

Eleven startups have been selected to pitch in front of a local jury panel, including AI solution for farmers Agrix Tech, e-health startup ASTA, crop and animal disease diagnostics app ClinicPlant, music streaming service Colorfol, accommodation marketplace Digital Renter, and blood sourcing and delivery platform Infiuss.

The rest of the list is comprised of microsaving startup Ishangoo, logistics solution Kiffcodes, smart water meter developer Lyon Technologies, ed-tech startup ScholaryX, and mobile point of sale solution VEhSEh.

Besides representing Cameroon at the global final in Switzerland, the winner will also secure an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December and access to an investment readiness programme.

