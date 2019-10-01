Meet the 12 startups pitching at Africa Early Stage Investor Summit

Twelve fundraising African tech startups have been selected to pitch at the sixth edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit in Cape Town in November.

The sixth edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, hosted by VC4A and the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), takes place on November 13-15 at Workshop 17 in Cape Town, bringing together leading investors to network, exchange insights, create partnerships and make deals.

Each year a selection of founders are chosen to showcase their businesses in front of the investors at the event, aiming to raise between US$250,000 and US$5 million in Series A funding.

After receiving more than 1,000 applicants, the organisers have now selected 12 startups to pitch at the event, 11 of which are raising Series A and one of which is selected in the “Seed+” category.

Four of those startups are from South Africa, namely AI-powered chatbot developer FinChatBot, vehicle leasing and ownership platform FlexClub, customer engagement platform Mobiz, and cashback coupon app Snapnsave.

Another four are from Egypt, including e-health startup 7keema, social distribution platform Brimore, and bus-booking service Buseet. The fourth Egyptian startup, VR startup VRapeutic, is the Seed+ selection.

Three Nigerian startups make the cut, in the form of PoS credit solution CredPal, blockchain startup CrowdForce, and medical distribution company LifeBank, while the list is completed by Algerian transportation service Yassir.

Mobiz chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Greg Chen said he was delighted at the opportunity that comes with being a Venture Showcase finalist.

“Being selected for the Venture Showcase is a validation of what we’ve built at Mobiz over the past few years. We’re incredibly excited to share what we’ve built and what we plan on building with some of Africa’s top venture capitalists,” he said.

