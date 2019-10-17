Meet the 8 startups pitching at Seedstars event in Mauritius today

Eight startups will today (October 17) pitch at the local Seedstars World event in Port Louis, Mauritius for a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia, Malawi,and Cameroon, and holds its Mauritian leg today with the support of the local host Turbine.

Eight startups have been selected to pitch in front of a local jury panel, including AI startup AVR Plato, educational mobile game Eco-Warriors, ride-hailing startup Flit Ride, and SME financing platform Fundkiss.

The list is completed by urban-farming company Nutri You Farm & Shop, student accommodation platform Roomscout, skills platform Tutoo+, and rentals startup Property233.

Besides representing Mauritius at the global final in Switzerland, the winner will also secure an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December and access to an investment readiness programme.

