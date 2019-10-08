New female-focused accelerator launched in SA

Global digital marketing firm Dentsu Aegis Network has launched Female Foundry, an initiative to support female entrepreneurs, in five of its markets, one of which is South Africa.

Initially founded by iProspect in Singapore, Female Foundry is now being rolled out across Dentsu Aegis Network, with implementations already underway in South Africa as well as Canada, Mexico, Chile and India.

With female entrepreneurs in emerging markets facing challenges in accessing funding, networks and skills, the accelerator aims to bridge the gap by offering experienced mentorship to empower and develop female-led businesses.

Delivered in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, it offers a cohort of entrepreneurs access to a mentoring programme as well as a three-day bootcamp during which participating businesses will be strengthened and future-proofed for growth and success. Female founders will have access to tools, training, connections and resources.

“iProspect’s first Hear Her Voice research in South East Asia revealed a new demographic of women, previously excluded from the workplace due to childcare commitments. These women are launching businesses enabled by technology and disrupting the traditional roles of women and the landscape of rural versus urban communities,” said Anna Easton, global head of social impact at Dentsu Aegis Network.

“This presents a tremendous opportunity to diversify the digital economy. The opportunity and challenges these entrepreneurs face was echoed in the next wave of our research in Africa and Latin America. We’ve launched the Female Foundry to help these female entrepreneurs thrive.”

