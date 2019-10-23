New low-cost startup hub launched in Lagos

Smart city infrastructure company Versecom has partnered IHS Nigeria to construct the first of the five low-cost hubs in Lagos, aimed at helping startups overcome cost challenges when accessing office space.

The initiative, which is driven by Versecom and also involves Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Leadspace by Passion Incubator and Cisco Nigeria, offers seats priced at up to 80 per cent lower than current market rates.

It is targeted at pre-seed startups and freelancers around Lagos, with the hubs to be located within different public parks around Lagos. The first is the IHS Lagos Innovates Centre – The Energy Hub, located in Rafiu Jafojo Park Shasha, Alimosho, which will be officially launched on November 1.

The hub will be open to everyone, but community events and challenges will be tailored towards energy and environment startups. In addition to the 500-seat capacity, IHS Nigeria has funded the construction of an energy laboratory with equipment including a transformer winder and oscilloscope, in a bid to remove the barriers inhibiting innovation within the sector.