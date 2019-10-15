Rental accommodation marketplace wins Seedstars event in Cameroon

Accommodation marketplace Digital Renter has been named winner of the Tunisian leg of the global Seedstars World competition, booking its spot at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for funding and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cape Verde, Tunisia and Malawi, held its Cameroonian event last week at Active Spaces.

The local winner was Digital Renter, an accommodation marketplace that links landlords with renters and allows for easy management of the renting process. The startup will now have the chance to pitch at the global final in Switzerland next year, and also books a ticket to the Seedstars Africa regional summit in Johannesburg in December. It also receives three months of access to an investment readiness programme.

Clinic Plant, which has developed an application for diagnosing crop and animal diseases using just an image, came second, while business management software developer VehSeh was third.

