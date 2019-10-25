SA insurtech startup DentX raises $68k angel funding

South African startup DentX has raised ZAR1 million (US$68,000) in angel funding to introduce a new data-driven vehicle repair pricing platform that changes the way vehicle owners and insurance partners source quotes for repairs.

DentX, a participant in this year’s inaugural Akro accelerator programme in Cape Town, was founded by Jonathan Asiamah, Benjamin Hinson and Nolo Mokoena, and helps users fix their cars at competitive rates.

The startup has now raised ZAR1 million in funding from angel investors Frederik Gerner and Bas Hochstenbach, founders of the entrepreneurial investor team E4EAfrica, to roll out its platform. DentX will be available across Gauteng via web and apps in December, and from February 2020 in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and Durban.

“We know the DentX team very well now, having mentored them since they got selected for the Akro accelerator. We are very confident in the team, and in their business plan” said Gerner.

Asiamah said fixing a car was a stressful and costly process, with DentX built to solve the problem.

“We believe in getting the job done right, the first time, which means bringing only the best industry accredited panel beaters together to take care of the cars in a manner that makes the owners feel like it is brand new all over again. We have dealt with so many vehicle owners who appreciate the convenience we’ve introduced in the repair quote sourcing process and the affordable prices we’ve sourced,” he said.

“We’re disrupting the panel beating industry by doing away with processes that are time consuming and frustrating to the customer, by providing competitive quotes and quality services to our customer base. Our new technology and fresh approach creates a frictionless digital vehicle repair pipeline that gives vehicle owners the peace of mind they deserve.”

