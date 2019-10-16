SA tech startups invited to apply for Cell C Innovation Challenge

South African mobile operator Cell C has opened applications for an innovation challenge that offers tech startups access to interest-free loans and investment.

Cell C has partnered South Africa’s Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) to launch the Cell C Innovation Challenge,

The operator is looking for innovative business ideas relevant to the ICT sector, with applicants’ products and solutions needing to be a digital, next generation, commercially viable and scalable utilising mobile technologies.

Selected startups will gain access to interest-free loans and have the opportunity to secure investment, while there is also the opportunity to become part of the Cell C supply chain. Ideas will be screened by an expert panel, with shortlisted startups taking part in pitching events at Cell C’s offices in Johannesburg on October 30 and 31.

