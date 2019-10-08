SA’s SweepSouth banks $3.95m to expand, launch new services

South African on-demand home cleaning startup SweepSouth has closed its latest funding round at almost ZAR60 million (US$3.95 million) as it looks to grow its market share and launch new services.

Launched in 2014, SweepSouth is an online platform providing on-demand home cleaning services, operating across seven South African cities.

The startup announced in June it had become the first investment for the newly-formed Naspers Foundry, securing ZAR30 million (US$2.1 million), and it has now closed out that round with a further US$1 million from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and cash from existing investors Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC and Black Coffee.

Aisha Pandor, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of SweepSouth, told Disrupt Africa the funding amounted to almost ZAR60 million, and would assist in achieving SweepSouth’s strategic goals, which include building on its position in South Africa, where its customer base, bookings and revenues have tripled since its last round.

“The businesses growth has afforded SweepSouth the opportunity to create more almost 15,000 employment opportunities for previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers,” Pandor said.

“In addition to expanding the markets we operate in, in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, we are also looking forward to a formal announcement regarding our new platform, SweepSouth Connect, which offers services like handymen, plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, carpet cleaners, and nannies, as well as the growth of our online SweepSouth Shop which sells a range of home products.”

