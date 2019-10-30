Silicon Valley’s Founder Institute opens applications for Accra-based programme

Silicon Valley-based accelerator Founder Institute has opened applications for its programme in Accra, Ghana, offering idea-stage startups access to mentorship, training and funding.

Founded in 2009, Founder Institute is a startup launch programme for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs, offering them the structure, mentor support and global network needed to start an enduring company.

It already has chapters across more than 150 cities and 60 countries, and launched a Lagos chapter earlier this year. It has now launched a Ghanaian chapter and opened applications for its Accra programme, which will connect startups with top mentors from the Ghanaian tech space.

Founder Institute’s step-by-step programme provides startups with the structure, mentor support, and global network of entrepreneurs needed to start an enduring company, and focuses on people versus ideas, accepting founders with day jobs and sharing equity with all participants.

The Accra 2020 programme will include the Founder Institute’s newest company-building curriculum, addressing the needs of advanced founders at the MVP stage as well as aspiring new entrepreneurs at the idea-stage. The Accra Chapter will be led by local startup leaders Simon Turner, Edison Gbenga Ade, Kafui Doris Anson-Yevu, and Oludele Sonekan.

