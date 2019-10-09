Startups can apply to pitch at African Mining Indaba

Three tech startups will be offered the chance to pitch at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town in February, allowing them to showcase their solutions to potential partners, customers and investors.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba, which takes place on February 3-6, 2020, is the world’s largest mining investment event, and startups will have the chance to pitch as a result of a partnership between the organisers and energy and resources open innovation platform Unearthed.

In addition to awarding three pitching spots, each selected startup will also receive one full complimentary pass to the event, as well as recognition and exposure through Unearthed media channels to the broader mining industry.

Applications are open to any technology company based, or operating, within Africa that has a case study to share showcasing the successful adoption of an innovative mining technology solution. The three successful applicants will then get the chance to present to around 750 investors and dealmakers, leaders from over 220 mining companies, and 34 government ministers.

Applications are open here until October 14.