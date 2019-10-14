Startups shortlisted for annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards

A host of tech startups have been shortlisted for the annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards, which celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa.

The 5th AppsAfrica Innovation Awards attracted over 400 submissions from startups, established ventures and corporates from 52 countries, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in Cape Town on November 12.

Supported by Tencent and Mobile Monday South Africa (MOMO), the awards provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and the chance to network with more than 300 industry peers at the awards party. Category winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 to join over 600 tech leaders from across the continent.

Applications for the 14 categories were assessed and judged by an independent panel of industry experts including media, investors, and leaders from the tech ecosystem, and whittled down to 70 finalists.

These include South Africa’s Aerobotics in the AgriTech category, Kenya’s RippleNami in Blockchain, and Angola’s Appy Saúde and Nigeria’s Carbon for Best African App.

Nigeria’s Flutterwave, South Africa’s Pargo and South Africa’s Snapplify are up for the Changing Africa Award, while Kenya’s KOKO Networks and South Africa’s Franc join Pargo as nominees for Disruptive Innovation.

Ed-Tech finalists include Ethiopia’s BeBlocky, Flutterwave is again nominated in the Enterprise Solution category, while Carbon and South Africa’s Karri Payments are among the Fintech finalists.

Appy Saúde gets another nomination in the HealthTech category, alongside Nigeria’s 54gene and Helium Health, and Egypt’s Chefaa, while Tanzania’s FixChap is among the mCommerce nominees.Kenyan startups Bwala and Lori Systems, and Nigeria’s AWA Bike and MVXchange, are nominated for Mobility & Transport, with Kenya’s Flare and South Africa’s IDEA among the Social Impact finalists.