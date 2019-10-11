Disrupt Africa

Villgro Kenya wants to fund tech-enabled medical devices in East Africa

Villgro Kenya is inviting East African startups that have designed innovative, tech-enabled medical devices to apply for funding and business incubation support.

The India-based Villgro Innovations Foundation launched an incubator for early-stage businesses in the healthcare and life sciences sector in Nairobi in 2017.

In India, Villgro works with early-stage for-profit social enterprises that have an impact on the lives of the poor, incubating companies in sectors such as education, health, energy and agriculture. Villgro Kenya is a health-focused incubator offering mentoring, funding and access to networks.

After backing two Ugandan companies and two Kenyan ones in 2018, Villgro is now looking for innovative, tech-enabled medical devices that have the potential to be scaled for delivery of quality and affordable health services across Africa.

Between five and 10 East Africa-based startups will receive at least US$20,000 in funding, business development expertise, and access to further investment opportunities. Applications are open here until October 30.

