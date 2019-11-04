AfriLabs admits 20 new hubs into its network

Pan-African tech hub and innovation centre network AfriLabs has admitted 20 new hubs to its network.

The latest intake for AfriLabs, means the organisation’s membership now stands at 174 hubs in 45 countries across all the regions of Africa.

In West Africa, AfriLabs grew its community in Nigeria with Box Office Hub, MusterPoint Coworking Space, Exponential Hub, RAD5 Tech Hub, Cedar Hive, Capital Square and Cavic Hub. Other new West African members include Tarkwa Entrepreneurship Development Hub in Ghana, Seme City in the Republic of Benin, OVillage in Ivory Coast and Suguba in Mali.

New members in East Africa include Gearbox in Kenya, blueMoon and Startup Factory in Ethiopia, IdeiaLab in Mozambique and Ennovate Hub in Tanzania, while Dream Factory Innovation in Botswana is the new member from Southern Africa. Those from Northern Africa are Junub Open Space in South Sudan and LaFactory by Screendy in Morocco.

AfriLabs also welcome Afrobytes in France as a part of its diaspora members.

“AfriLabs is excited to admit such innovative members who are eager to contribute to the thriving African tech and innovative ecosystem. We strongly believe in the ability of African hubs to steer innovation on the continent that will stimulate socio-economic development in Africa,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director of AfriLabs.

