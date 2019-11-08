Applications open for 2nd Startupbootcamp-Pride FinTech Cairo accelerator

Applications are open for the second edition of the Startupbootcamp-Pride FinTech Cairo accelerator programme, which offers participating startups access to industry expertise, exposure, and a network of mentors and experts.

International accelerator Startupbootcamp and VC firm Pride Capital partnered late last year to launch the corporate-backed accelerator, which also provides each startup with US$25,000 in equity funding.

Ten graduating startups took part in the first demo day in May, pitching to investors, industry experts and entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholders, and applications are now open for the second edition of the programme.

Interested Egypt-based fintech companies have until December 21 to apply, with the five-month programme kicking off on February 1.