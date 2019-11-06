Egypt’s ITIDA, RiseUp launch $60k African App Launchpad Cup

Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has partnered local tech event organiser RiseUp to launch the African App Launchpad Cup pitch competition.

The collaboration between ITIDA, which is the executive IT arm of Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and RiseUp will see startups in gaming and app development from 19 African countries invited to participate in the contest, which offers grant funding totalling US$60,000.

Participating startups will get the chance to join an accelerator programme and will be granted exhibition spaces during RiseUp Summit. They will also pitch to a wide audience, as well as jury members of local and regional VCs and investors.

“We are excited to launch the African App Launchpad Cup, which will allow us to educate young African calibers and spur their innovation on the latest app and games technology, in addition to supporting the creation of job opportunities for African youth,” said Hala El-Gohary, chief executive officer (CEO) of ITIDA.

Applications are open until November 18.