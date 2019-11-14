Female founders invited to apply for Africa-UK programme

Female entrepreneurs based in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa that use tech to solve a local development challenge have been invited to apply for the Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders 2020 programme.

Launched by the International Tech Hub Network, Africa-UK: Female Tech Founders 2020 will bring 15 of the continent’s most ambitious development-focused women entrepreneurs to the UK in January for mentoring, contact with UK investors, and expert training to help them scale their companies.

The three-day programme aims to support gender inclusive economic growth with a specific focus on empowering women with the skills and connections to overcome the existing digital gender gap.

Participants will benefit from masterclasses, events and workshops designed to provide in-depth training on how to scale and grow their business, expand into the UK, and how best to position their purpose-driven organisations.

Activities will be delivered by UK tech experts and the Department for International Trade’s Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP) Dealmakers and alumni, including prominent female tech leaders. The programme will be delivered alongside the Africa Investment Summit, taking place in London on January 20.

Applications are open here until November 21.