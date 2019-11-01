Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian hub networks agree to collaborate

Networks of tech hubs in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana have agreed to work together towards an integrated innovation ecosystem between the three countries.

The Association of Startups and SME Enabler of Kenya (ASSEK), Nigeria’s Innovation Support Network (ISN) and Ghana’s Technology & Business Hubs Network (TBHN) signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the recent AfriLabs Annual Gathering.

The collaboration will see the three organisations, all of which are part of AfriLabs, work together to encourage knowledge exchange and capacity development programmes.

It will provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the associations as they share common interest within the continent.

