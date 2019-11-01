Disrupt Africa

Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian hub networks agree to collaborate

0
By on  East Africa, Hubs, West Africa

Networks of tech hubs in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana have agreed to work together towards an integrated innovation ecosystem between the three countries.

The Association of Startups and SME Enabler of Kenya (ASSEK), Nigeria’s Innovation Support Network (ISN) and Ghana’s Technology & Business Hubs Network (TBHN) signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the recent AfriLabs Annual Gathering.

The collaboration will see the three organisations, all of which are part of AfriLabs, work together to encourage knowledge exchange and capacity development programmes. 

It will provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the associations as they share common interest within the continent.

Share this Story

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.