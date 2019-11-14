Nigerian marketing tech startup Termii raises funding from Microtraction

Nigerian startup Termii, which enables businesses to retain customers through personalised messages sent across multiple communication channels, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from early-stage investment firm Microtraction.

Founded by Emmanuel Gbolade and Tayo Awe, Termii helps businesses with their customer retention with affordable tools to personalise their messages across channels such as email, SMS, voice, and WhatsApp.

The startup has built a library of messaging APIs that service providers can integrate into their mobile apps and web platforms to send out personalised notifications at scale to their customers across Africa.

Termii has now secured funding from Microtraction to help it continue to grow. Founded in 2017, Microtraction invests up to US$65,000 in startups at the very earliest stage of their development, and has so far backed a host of Nigerian startups, including Accounteer, Riby, Thank U Cash, CowryWise, Wallet.ng, Allpro, and Stack Dx.

In a blog post, Microtraction explained its reasons for investing.

“Emmanuel’s experience working with digital marketers and understanding the space combined with Tayo’s technical experience in building tech solutions was a perfect mix that we couldn’t resist. More importantly, beyond just having the ability to build the product, they were actually executing,” it said.

The company said the Termii team had done really well at focusing on building out its product and talking to its users constantly which has, in turn, increased growth via word of mouth and referrals.

“We are excited about what the Termii team is building and we believe they are capable of achieving their ultimate goal not just in Nigeria but in Africa too,” Microtraction said.

