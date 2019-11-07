SA drone startup Gannet raises $66k in crowdfunding campaign

South African startup Gannet has raised more than US$66,000 in a crowdfunding campaign as it launches what it claims is the world’s most powerful, waterproof, payload delivery drones, designed specifically for fishing and search and rescue missions.

Founded in 2016, Gannet is the maker of the popular Gannet Drone Release Systems, and currently serves over 7,000 clients around the world.

The startup recently released a range of waterproof consumer drones as part of an Indiegogo campaign, with was fully-funded within an hour of launch and raised US$66,000.

The Gannet Pro-Drones, which are fully waterproof and capable of flying and releasing payloads of up to 3.5kg with the patent-pending X-Sport release system, are now available for pre-order. The drones allow anglers to drop bait or life-saving devices several hundred yards out in a matter of seconds.

