SA’s FinChatBot selected for virtual INV Fintech accelerator

South African startup FinChatBot has been selected for the eighth edition of the virtual INV Fintech accelerator programme, which offers mentorship and the chance of corporate collaboration.

INV Fintech is a virtual accelerator that host companies from across the United States (US) and globally for a five-month period, and this year it has refocused its operations on bank enablement.

It has selected seven startups for its eighth cohort, all of which are seeking to partner with financial institutions by focusing on addressing evolving problems in the fintech space and enabling established players to further their innovation capabilities.

One of those selected is South Africa’s FinChatBot, which is a leader in financial chatbots, founded to address the increasing inefficiency, saturation and expense of call centres in the financial services industry.

This time last year the startup secured ZAR8 million (US$563,000) in funding from local venture capital firm Kalon Venture Partners and the Mauritius-based Compass Capital to continue its rapid growth and expand its client pipeline.

FinChatBot will now take part in the latest INV Fintech programme after being selected for participation after a rigorous review process by INV Fintech with feedback from its partners. The other companies are Alkymi (US), Digs (US), Relativity6 (US), tuuk (US), Boss Insights (Canada), and Sedicii (Ireland).