Startupbootcamp AfriTech to launch new programmes in 2020

The Cape Town-based Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator will launch additional programmes in 2020, including ones focused on insurtech, smart cities, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The corporate-backed, fintech-focused Startupbootcamp AfriTech has just concluded its third edition after previous cohorts in 2017 and 2018, taking place in conjunction with sponsors Old Mutual, RCS, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Nedbank, PwC and Dentons.

After 13 weeks of intensive coaching, the 10 startups that took part in the latest programme pitched their ventures to investors, media and other stakeholders at a demo day in Cape Town last week.

At the event, Startupbootcamp AfriTech chief executive officer (CEO) Philip Kiracofe said the accelerator was in final discussions with its corporate partners about launching a host of new programmes in 2020, including SBC Insurtech and SBC Smart Cities. It also hopes to launch an accelerator addressing the UN’s SDGs.

Meanwhile, for the startups that took part in the latest programme, the future is bright after a period of sustained growth and a host of agreements signed with corporate partners.

“For these 10 startups, this is just the beginning. It is the latest validation that corporate-startup collaboration can produce extraordinary solutions for Africans, by Africans,” Kiracofe said.

