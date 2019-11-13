Startups named winners at AppsAfrica Innovation Awards

Various tech startups were among 14 winners at this year’s AppsAfrica Innovation Awards in Cape Town on Monday (November 11).

The fifth annual awards showcased the best mobile and tech services from across the continent, with entries received from startups and corporates from 52 African countries.

Startups were winners in a number of categories, with South Africa’s IDEA Digital Education winning the Social Impact Award, Angola’s Appy Saúde named Best African App, Nigeria’s Carbon winning Best Fintech Solution, and Nigeria’s 54gene named Best HealthTech Solution.

South Africa’s Aerobotics was named Best AgriTech Solution, Kenya’s Lori Systems won Best Mobility Solution, Nigeria’s Flutterwave won the Changing Africa Award, and Kenya’s BRCK won the Disruptive Innovation Award.

Other winners were LightSail Education, PM Connect, Carry1st, RippleNami, Liquid Telecom and One Kiosk Africa.

All the winners have been invited to next year’s Africa Tech Summit in Kigali, which takes place in February and features three tracks – the Money and Blockchain Summit, the Future Summit, and the Africa Startup Summit.

“The AppsAfrica.com Innovation Awards provide an unbiased platform for the smaller guys to compete on a level playing field against bigger corporates, who typically dominate awards elsewhere, which is why we first set them up in 2015,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of AppsAfrica.

“Congratulations to all the winners we look forward to having them all join us at Africa Tech Summit in Rwanda next year, and a special word of thanks to all entrants, our expert judging panel, sponsors and supporting partners across Africa who help each year.”

