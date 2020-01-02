2 SA entrepreneurs selected for global Endeavor network

The founders of South African startups Clickatell and FlexClub have been selected to join the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help them scale their businesses.

The Endeavor initiative has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years, most recently back in October, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

During the 92nd International Selection Panel in Mexico last month, Endeavor officially marked the milestone selection of the 2,000th Endeavor entrepreneur since the organisation’s founding in 1997.

In all, 24 entrepreneurs leading 15 companies from 11 markets were selected, meaning Endeavor now supports 2,016 entrepreneurs leading 1,258 companies in more than 35 growth markets around the world.

Included on the list were South Africans Pieter De Villiers, the founder of chat commerce platform Clickatell, and Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, a car rental platform for ride-hailing drivers that offers them a flexible path to car ownership.

As Endeavor entrepreneurs, these entrepreneurs now gain access to comprehensive customised services, including introductions to local and international business mentors and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

