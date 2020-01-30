African startups invited to apply for UK government’s Go Global Africa programme

African startups have been invited to apply for the second edition of the United Kingdom (UK) government’s Go Global Africa programme, which aims to help them take their businesses to the next level.

The two-week Go Global Africa, run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport through the International Tech Hub Network, is part of a UK government effort to create mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa and develop new tech to solve local and global issues and pave the way for future trade.

It is open to Kenyan, Nigerian and South African startups with fintech, agri-tech, e-health and clean energy solutions, with 15 selected companies to receive access to training and mentorship, as well as ongoing support from the UK’s International Tech Hub Network. They will act as Go Global champions and share the skills they have learned to mentor other firms in their countries.

Twenty startups were chosen for last year’s edition of the programme, from more than 400 applicants. Applications for this year’s edition close on February 3.