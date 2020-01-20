Applications open for 4th Digital Lab Africa programme in Johannesburg

Digital Lab Africa has opened applications for the fourth edition of its programme, which aims to support creatives and cultural entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan African countries.

Managed by the South African innovation hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, Digital Lab Africa is an initiative of the Embassy of France and French Institute in South Africa (IFAS).

Applications are open to both cultural and creative industries including artists, producers, designers, collectives, students or entrepreneurs, with the accelerator focused on five key categories – immersive realities, video games, music, animation and digital art.

Selected applicants will receive access to mentorship and training sessions, and will also be hosted in residency in France and have the chance to attend industry events such as Annecy Animation festival, Newimages, Paris Games Week or Les Nuits Sonores in France.

“While the need for quality content remains paramount, Digital Lab Africa will focus on finding the most innovative creatives Africa has to offer. We are hoping that this edition’s projects will be innovative in terms of form, storytelling, content and technologies used,” said Lesley Donna Williams, chief executive of the Tshimologong Precinct.

Applications are open here until March 1.