Applications open for Cape Town-based FSAT Labs accelerator

Cape Town-based incubator and accelerator French South African Tech Labs (FSAT Labs) has opened applications for its latest programme, which offers training and mentorship and helps startups develop their minimum viable products (MVPs).

FSAT Labs was launched in February 2017, and incubates startups via a six-month programme that helps selected entrepreneurs turn their ideas into sustainable businesses and develop an MVP, built by in-house developers.

It particularly focuses on digital innovation around the areas of smart city, smart education, smart commerce, smart home and smart media, offering selected companies access to office space, the MVP lab, professional training, networks, and funders.

In addition to their content modules covering product development, entrepreneur development, and governance and funding, every startup gets assigned to a coach that meets with them on a weekly basis to provide them with support to further develop their business and skills.

This is all offered for free thanks to a partnership with the the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA). Applications are open here until February 7, with the programme beginning in March.