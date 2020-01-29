Applications open for Western Cape female-focused accelerator

Applications have opened for the latest cohort of the Western Cape Women in Business programme, which offers female entrepreneurs access to mentors, tech tools and a supportive growth environment.

Run by the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi), the 10-week programme will provide entrepreneurs with a platform to implement effective systems and processes through the deployment of tech products and services that enable growth, sustainability and room to scale.

Over the past three years, more than 130 women from all over the Western Cape have been empowered by the programme, the latest cohort of which will kick off next month with 120 female participants.

During weekly workshops held at the Woodstock Bandwidth Barn, the successful applicants will receive guidance and mentorship from business leaders and industry experts on how to access free technology tools and implement them in their businesses. They will be exposed to tools such as financial management systems, cloud computing, social media and online marketing, amongst others.

They will also receive online support as well as mentorship sessions once a month for a period of 10 months starting in May 2020. Applications are open here until January 31.