Egyptian beauty startup Glamera expands to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian beauty service booking platform Glamera has expanded to Saudi Arabia as it starts to move into new markets in the wake of raising funding late last year.

Launched in July of 2019, Glamera allows users to book appointments with more than 350 contracted providers covering all beauty sections, including salons, clinics, spa, gym, and dental.

In spite of only serving Cairo and Alexandria thus far, Glamera has served more than 70,000 users, and raised US$250,000 in funding in September from an unnamed Saudi investor to expand its operations both within Egypt and into other markets.

Saudi Arabia is the first expansion destination, with Glamera adding 80 service providers in Riyadh so far. The startup aims to enter five more countries this year.

“The rapid growth of the application is a result of dealing with a very large market that accommodates the launch and our work to serve all users to preserve their time and always strive for their comfort, and this step came through the rapid development of the application and our productive team as well as through the presence of investors who have the desire to expand in this industry,” said Mohamed Hassan, Glamera’s chief executive officer (CEO).

